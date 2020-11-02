1/1
Nancy D. Ort
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy D. Ort

Passed away October 31, 2020, 5 days short of her 88th birthday. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert S. Ort, MD. She leaves three daughters, Linda (Dan) Staebell, Teresa (Randy) Nugent, and Kim Miller (Sam Davis). She had a large extended family with 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 4 stepchildren and their families. Nancy retired from the State of Michigan. She and Bob loved to travel and entertain. We will miss her generous nature and wonderful family meals. The complete obituary is available at www.EstesLeadley.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Estes-Leadley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved