Nancy D. Ort
Passed away October 31, 2020, 5 days short of her 88th birthday. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert S. Ort, MD. She leaves three daughters, Linda (Dan) Staebell, Teresa (Randy) Nugent, and Kim Miller (Sam Davis). She had a large extended family with 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 4 stepchildren and their families. Nancy retired from the State of Michigan. She and Bob loved to travel and entertain. We will miss her generous nature and wonderful family meals. The complete obituary is available at www.EstesLeadley.com
.