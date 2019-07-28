|
Nancy Hall
Eagle - Nancy K. Hall passed away July 22, 2019 after a courageous year long health battle with her family by her side each step of the way. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandma, sister and friend who will be missed by all the lives she touched. She was born May 23, 1943 in Lansing, Michigan to the late Homer and Rose (Bauer) Winstanley. Nancy graduated from Grand Ledge High School Class of 1961 and went on to be a proud stay at home mom, raising her son and daughter. She looked forward to working in her flower gardens and preparing home cooked meals for her family and friends to enjoy. She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Dennis; children, Everett Hall and Katherine (Mark) Waumans; grandchildren, Lindsey, Cooper and Wyland Hall, Emerson, Braeden and Madelyn Waumans; siblings, Jim (Beverly), David, Bill (Joan), Dan (Iris) Winstanley and Ela (John) Heal, along with numerous nieces and nephews and sister-in-law, Nancy Winstanley, widow of Jerry Winstanley, Nancy Hall's brother who preceded her in death. A gathering to celebrate Nancy's life will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 1-4 P.M. at the Grand Ledge Opera House. Memorial contributions may be given to U of M Rogel Cancer Center. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 28, 2019