Nancy Hilgendorf
1939 - 2020
Nancy Hilgendorf

Nancy Hilgendorf, 80, died unexpectedly August 2, 2020, at Sparrow Hospital. Born on Dec. 25, 1939 in Corunna, MI, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Tracy Hilgendorf.

Nancy first worked with the Tri-County Office on Aging and then because the Executive Director of the Delta Retirement Center of Lansing. She retired in Nov. 2014 after 23 years of dedicated service to the community and its residents.

Nancy was a member of the Kiwanis Club. She was active with events at St. David's Episcopal Church and outings with the Red Hat Society.

Nancy is survived by her sons Richard (Shelley) Goward, John (Cindy) Goward and Thomas (Michelle) Goward; her sister Winnie Long and brothers John (Betty) Hilgendorf and Gary Hilgendorf; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home in Bancroft on Friday, August 7, from 2-4 pm & 6-8 pm. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 8, at 11 am at Fremont Cemetery in Bancroft.

Memorial Contributions in Nancy's name are suggested to Ele's Place. Online condolences may be sent at www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com






Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
