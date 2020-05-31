Nancy J. Klein
Pewamo - Nancy Jane Klein, of Pewamo, age 75, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her cherished country home, surrounded by family. She was born February 7, 1945, the daughter of Patrick and Virginia Walsh in Weehawken, New Jersey. Nancy was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pewamo. She enjoyed her flowers, fishing, and most of all, she treasured the time spent with her family.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Baby Girl Klein. She is survived by her devoted husband of 53 years, Donald Klein; sons, Matthew (Susan) Klein and Darrin Klein; grandchildren, Ashley, Kaylee, and Kaitlin. Also surviving Nancy are her sisters, Christine (Ben) Bierstetel and Michelle Walsh; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Darrel Kempf at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Pewamo. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. A private family visitation will also be held at the Lehman Funeral Home, Portland. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.