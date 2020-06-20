Nancy Jane (DeFors) Occhipinti
Nancy Jane (DeFors) Occhipinti

12/18/1952-6/06/2020

Our beloved Nancy Jane (DeFors) Occhipinti died peacefully at home Saturday, June 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with cancer. Nancy's interests and talents were wide-ranging, and she lived life with gusto. She was a fierce believer in peace and justice, and was known for her passion for human rights and nature, and was a champion for diversity. Most of all, she cherished her large, lively Italian family. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Catherine (Schroeder) DeFors and special sister-in-law, Clementia DeFors and brother-in-law Steven Larsen.

Nancy is survived by her husband of nearly 44 years, Thomas Michael Occhipinti, and four adult children: Matthew (Anamie) Occhipinti, Nicholas Occhipinti and (Arye Shannon-Carmichael), Benjamin (Stephanie) Occhipinti and Carmen Occhipinti. She is also survived by 5 siblings: Mary (Sam) Shortino, Barbara (Jerry) Erban, Michael DeFors, Martha (David) Scrivener, and Connie (Stephan) Jones; five grandchildren, Julia, Ryan, Aaron, Evan and Lily; special friend, Nancy Gill, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Nancy was born on Dec. 18, 1952 in Lansing, MI, and is a graduate of Lansing Catholic Central. She received her bachelor's degree from Aquinas College and Registered Nursing degree from Mack Centre, Niagara College in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada. A nurse for over 30 years, Nancy worked in nearly every Grand Rapids hospital and in many departments until cancer forced her retirement. She also worked at the pain clinic and for a renowned hand surgeon. Nancy had a heart for diversity and was a formidable warrior for human rights on all fronts; her deep empathy for others was boundless. A voracious reader, she was insatiably curious and a woman of high intellect; she wanted to see and do everything in life, from travel and painting to cooking and gardening. Nancy had a special love for nature and the environment, reflected in a lifetime of practices ahead of their time such as recycling, composting and reusing everything. She was full of contagious enthusiasm and was always open, genuine and vulnerable and expected the same of others. She loved a good conversation! Nancy saw the inter-connectedness of all things, of all people and chose a life of great depth and sincerity, great love and faith. The ripples of her impactful life will flow for generations to come.

Funeral services were June 11 in Grand Rapids. The family suggests donations to Amnesty International, Grand Rapids Dominican Sisters, or the ACLU.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Gerst Funeral Homes
JUN
10
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Gerst Funeral Homes
JUN
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Gerst Funeral Homes
JUN
11
Funeral service
10:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Parish
Funeral services provided by
Gerst Funeral Homes
3980 Cascade Rd. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
(616) 949-7350
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 19, 2020
Sending much love to The Occhipinti crew during these tough times.

Every time we were with Nancy she would welcome my family as her own, and my kids like her own grandkids. We always felt the love from her. We will remember her enthusiasm, caring viewpoint, and passionate conversations. She will be so missed!
-The Seamans Family
John Seamans
Friend
June 18, 2020
Wishing you peace strength and comfort at this most difficult time. Sending prayers and hugs.
love the Warwicks
Deb Warwick
Friend
June 14, 2020
Tom and Family ,

I am so glad I got a chance to see Nancy at Tiffanys wedding. I remember thinking she was just as we had all met more than 25 years ago in Toronto when your children were young so much passion for life and love displayed for her family. I know that no words can heal your suffering for the loss of your loving wife and mother. But I hope it helps to know that I am sure her kind spirit touched everyone she met it touched me and my family. We will keep youall in prayer.
Carla Jones
Family
June 14, 2020
Tom and family - Thinking of you during these difficult days.
Maureen Spoelman
Friend
June 12, 2020
Tom, please accept our prayers and condolences. I didn't really know Nancy except through you. She had to have been a wonderful person to have made such an impression on you. Since I always considered you among my oldest and dearest friends, I hurt for you and your children and grandchildren. Her sisters used to camp out in my office when I taught at Lansing Catholic Central (Martha and Connie) and they always made me smile with their gregarious personalities. I hope you find some solace in the fact that she is no longer suffering, but now your suffering begins. Please know that I am thinking of you and count myself very lucky to have had you in my life. We will keep you in our prayers. Therese Clingman Porn
Therese Porn
Friend
June 11, 2020
Tom, we were so sad to hear of the passing of your dear Nancy. She was such a unique and genuine person. Whenever we saw her, she was filled with love, laughter, and light. Tony and I really enjoyed our lively conversations with Nancy and well always remember her warm friendship. Tom, please know that you and your family are in our hearts and prayers. God bless you now and always.
Tony and Linda Foster
Friend
June 11, 2020
June 10, 2020
June 10, 2020
June 10, 2020
What a great loss for all of Nancys family and friends. Nancy seemed to have boundless energy no matter what she was doing. I worked with her at Blodgett and we always had a great time together. She had a heart of gold, was an excellent nurse, and always a smile and a laugh. God bless you and your precious memories.
Robbie Keech RN
Coworker
June 9, 2020
June 9, 2020
June 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Charlie and MariKae Nixon
Coworker
June 9, 2020
June 9, 2020
June 8, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy to Tom, Matt and Anamie, Nick and Arye, Ben and Stephanie, Carmen, and all of Nancys family and loved ones.

Over the years, whenever there was a get together with Nancy, I knew we were in for a lively time. Nancy was passionate about just causes, caring, and always ready for meaningful and in-depth conversation.

I admired Nancy for being the matriarch of such a beautiful family. Her laughter always made the room brighter, and she will be deeply missed.
Paul Sage
Friend
June 8, 2020
June 8, 2020
Im so grateful for the time I had getting to know Nancy through Carmen. She was always so welcoming, and often made me feel like a member of the extended family. She also taught me so much through our time in book club! So many fun memories shouting over our theories about our different interpretations of that months book. My deepest sympathy to all the Occhipintis.
Emily Paszkowski
Friend
June 8, 2020
Our condolences to cousin Tom and to the entire Occhipinti Family.
I always enjoyed our laughs and warm visits at family get togethers , but
what really was important to her was spending time with her daughter Carmen and two boys Matthew and Nicholas .
She will be greatly missed.

Luann and Sam Raimondo
Luann Raimondo
Family
June 8, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Carol Occhipinti
Family
