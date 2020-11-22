Nancy L. Hufnagel
St. Johns - Nancy L. Hufnagel, age 83, of St. Johns, MI, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor, St. Johns, MI.
Private family services will be held. Burial will take place at South Bingham Township Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Nancy was born in Muir, Michigan on February 22, 1937, the daughter of Floyd and Helen (Rounds) Randall.
Nancy worked for Chrysler Trim Plant in Lyons, MI as a stocker on the door line. She also worked as a cook for many years until her retirement. Nancy loved her family and time spent with them. She enjoyed canning, cooking, sewing, singing, fishing and bowling.
She loved her "family" at Hazel Findlay and she liked participating in the activities they provided. The family would like to thank Hazel I. Findlay and their wonderful staff, Compassus Hospice, and Dr. Lars Andersen.
She is survived by daughters Deanna and Gary Salters, Melanie Pohl, sons: Jim Wilson and Rosy, Brad and Melissa Wilson, Steve and Ann Wilson, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Larry and Bonnie Randall, Dale and Sylvia Randall, Alan and Arlene Randall, Patricia and John Sierota and Kevin Randall. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant son David, brothers: Norman and Jerry Randall, infant brother Floyd, sons-in-law: Mike Pohl and Mart Smaltz and her soulmate Bob Burns.
Memorials may be made to Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor, St. Johns, MI. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com
. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.