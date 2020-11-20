1/1
Nancy L. (Atchison) Leimbach
Lansing - Our beautiful mother and grandmother was reunited with her beloved husband in heaven Tuesday, November 17, 2020 . Nancy was born on April 18, 1929 in Jackson, Michigan to the late Roy and Agnes (Whalen) Atchison. Nancy graduated from Jackson High School and met the love of her life William "Bill" Leimbach. Together they cheered on their MSU Spartans, traveled to their favorite spots in Traverse City and Florida, and raised the family of Nancy's dreams. She loved being there for every need of her children and was often referred to as their taxi-driver. Her greatest title in life came when she became a grandmother. She loved attending every play, concert, and sporting event her grandchildren were active in and was always their number one fan. She was a women of faith and was devoted and active at her parish home, Church of the Resurrection. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and best-friend, Betty Van Vorst, her husband of 58 years, William Leimbach, her son, Michael Leimbach, and a brother, Billy Atchison. Nancy will be missed by her two daughters, Sally (Greg) Gordon and Sue (Sean) Benton; daughter-in-law, Mary Leimbach; grandchildren, Ashley (Aaron) Roberts, Taylor (Jon) Marosi, Matthew (Kate) Benton, Jonathan Benton, and Zac, Jake, and Josh Leimbach. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 11:30 AM with Rev. Fr. Steve Mattson as celebrant. The Mass will be LIVE-STREAMED on the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Facebook page. Interment will take place in St. John Catholic Cemetery, Jackson, MI. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-4 PM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel with a Rosary to be prayed at 4 PM. Visitation will continue Monday at the church at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be made to Church of the Resurrection in memory of Nancy.






Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes - Lansing Chapel
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
517-484-5349
