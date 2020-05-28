Nancy Lucille Whyte
Nancy Lucille Whyte

Mason - Nancy Lucille Whyte, 89, of Mason, Michigan, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. She was born on May 16, 1931 in Lansing, Michigan. She graduated from Holt High School, worked at the Mason Courthouse at the Register of Deeds Office and married the love of her life, George W. Whyte, on February 2, 1954. She was active in the Xi Gamma Sigma sorority. Her life was dedicated to raising her children and being a dedicated and loving wife, daughter, sister and aunt.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Josephine Rodocker and, a brother, Gary Rodocker. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 66 years, George; son, Steve (Monique) Whyte; son, Randy Whyte; daughter, Wendy (Mike)Reed; brother, Paul Richard "Dick" Rodocker; brother, Ray (Sharon) Rodocker; sister, Marilynn (Bob)Pell; brother, Larry Rodocker; grandchildren Mallory, Abigail, Nathan, Carys and Lauren. Further survived by several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arrangements are being handled by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes. Christian burial will take place on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at noon.




Published in Lansing State Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
