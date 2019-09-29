Services
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Nancy Pearl Burris


1931 - 2019
Nancy Pearl Burris Obituary
Nancy Pearl Burris

Lansing - Age 88, passed away September 25, 2019. She was born January 18, 1931, in Lansing, MI, to Lawrence and Pearl (Cherry) Therrian.

Nancy loved being a homemaker and raising her five children. She enjoyed a retail sales career working for Green's Apparel in Lansing and Pendleton in Okemos for a combined 27 years, giving much joy to co-workers and customers alike, as well as working with her daughter, Angela. She also loved cooking and baking for family and was excellent at it! Games were always a must; Cribbage, Yahtzee, and Scrabble were her favorites. Fashion was always important and she was always on trend with her personal flair for style! Her true devotion always revolved around times with family and she will always remain the true heart for us all!

She is survived by her children, Pamela (Dennis) Rethamel, Joel (Laurel Jeanne) Burris, Angela (James) Froh, and Jacqueline (James) Grandt; daughter-in-law, Barbara Burris; 10 grandchildren, Ryan Burris, Nicole Burris, Jaymie Marsh, Wendy Wood, John and Bill Rethamel, John Snyder, Ronna Davis, Melissa Victor, and Christine Reinger; 14 great-grandchildren; and brother, Thomas Therrian. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 56 years, Jack Burris, Sr.; son, Jack Burris, Jr.; and brothers, Lawrence, Jr., Donald, and Robert Therrian.

A memorial visitation will be held from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the - Capital Area Regional Office, Okemos, MI, or to the , East Lansing, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
