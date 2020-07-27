Nancy R. Agostini
Portland - Nancy R. Agostini, 61, of Portland passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020. She was born August 14, 1958, in Waterbury, CT to John and Margaret (Stapleton) Gustafson. She married the love of her life, Donald Agostini on February 13, 1987 in Portland, MI. She is survived by her parents, John and Margaret Gustafson, her three brother's, Tom (Dayna), John, Jim (Michelle); her husband, Donald, three children, Jennifer, John, and Victoria; and her granddaughters, Rheygen and Aria. She is preceded in death by her father-in-law, Faust, mother-in-law, Marie and her son, Michael. Nancy had many great loves in her life, the most important was her family. One of the many ways she displayed this was creating family traditions. It started with going to the race tracks because that was her husbands passion which eventually grew into a passion of hers and led to many great family memories and life-long friends. She loved spending every summer with her family and kids at the family cottage on Torch Lake; whether it was spending the sunny long days taking the boat to the sand bar, eating at Dockside, playing scrabble in the sun room, or handing money to the kids and cousins to run over to Butch's Party Store. Christmas was her favorite time of year. She loved to create the annual trivia games for the Christmas parties. She loved to give to others in need, such as the kids in the cancer center at sparrow or adopting a family each year. Her most recent tradition was planning a family vacation of cruising the Caribbean Islands. She loved seeing her family and friends gathered around the pool and food in the backyard on summer days. She loved going to the casino with her husband and as she would say "blowing her retirement fund". Nancy was truly the light and brightness when she came into a room, much like a sunflower. She was always smiling and could make you laugh. One of the many attributes she carried was her ability to listen without judgement and give sound advice. Nancy was truly one in a million. Nancy dedicated 42 years to her career with the Michigan Department of Treasury, where she made many life-long friends and memories. Her work eventually lead to some traveling to other states which she somehow seemed to turn into a family endeavor, whether it was talking her oldest, Jennifer along or bringing back souvenirs to make it appear she went on an adventure. Nancy had many accomplishments in her years and obtained many awards entailing her work.
"And as we let our own lights shine, we unconsciously give other permission to do the same."
A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Portland Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Grand River Conservation Club. In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made to her three children. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com
