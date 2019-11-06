|
Nancy R. Murphy
Dimondale - Age 55, our loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and teacher was called home to her Lord on November 4, 2019. Born December 31, 1963 in Lansing, MI. Nancy was a graduate of Lansing Catholic Central in 1982, earned her Bachelor's degree from MSU in 1988, and her Master's in Education from MSU in 1994. Nancy was a teacher for over 30 years in the catholic schools, teaching at St. Therese and Immaculate Heart of Mary - St. Casimir. She was a member of St. Casimir Church, and later Immaculate Heart of Mary. Surviving are her husband of 37 years, Joseph P. Murphy; 3 children, Joe C. (Angela) Murphy, David S. (Camille) Murphy, and Samantha R. Murphy (Ryan Ruta); mother, Emma M. Caruso; 2 sisters, Julie Jakimcius, and Debbie (Jack) Voegler; brother, Bob G. (Kathleen) Caruso; 2 sisters-in-law, Cathi (David) Duchaine, and Meredith Murphy; brother-in-law, Michael Murphy (Thomas Froh); and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Charles P. Caruso; brother, Sammy Caruso; brother-in-law, Andy Jakimcius; parents-in-law, Dr. Joseph and Sylvia Murphy. Funeral Liturgy is 11:00 A.M. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 3815 S. Cedar St., Lansing, MI 48910 with Fr. John Byers presiding along with Fr. William Lugger. Visitation is from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. Thursday at church with a 7:00 P.M. Rosary. Viewing will be from 10-11 A.M. Friday at church. For those wishing, contributions may be made to her husband, Joseph, for the student scholarship being established in honor of Nancy Murphy. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
