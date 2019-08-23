Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Berger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy S. Berger


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy S. Berger Obituary
Nancy S. Berger

Lansing - December 28, 1932 - August 20, 2019

There will be a memorial service held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. There will be a visitation Saturday, 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Residential Hospice, The Junior League of Lansing, or Highfields.

To view the full obituary and leave condolences, please visit: www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now