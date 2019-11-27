|
Nancy Trantum
Lansing - Nancy Trantum, 76, of Lansing, passed away November 21st, 2019 peacefully in her sleep with her family by her side. She was born to the late Howard and Ada Carter, August 13th, 1943, in Cleveland, Ohio. Nancy graduated from Brecksville High School in 1961 and received a BS in Hotel and Restaurant Management from Michigan State University in 1965. She married John Thomas Trantum in 1967, and they lived happily together in Lansing for 52 years. Nancy is survived by her daughter Alicia and her husband Chris, of Lansing; and her daughter Merrin, her husband Jose and their two sons—Mateo (10) and Luca (5)—all of Los Angeles. While there are no words that can truly capture her unique spirit, Nancy was a one-of-a-kind wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Boundlessly creative, extremely selfless, remarkably loving, and full of gumption, Nancy made the world a better place simply by being in it. With her unmistakable talents, she transformed the mundane into magic, leaving her mark on every aspect of her family's life, making it impossible to forget her beautiful heart. Funeral service will be held in the spring of 2020 in Lansing, Michigan with more details to follow. Arrangements by Gorsline-Runciman. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.grlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019