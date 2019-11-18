|
Naomi E. Sweet
Carson City - Age 85, formerly of Holt, MI, passed away November 17, 2019, at The Laurels in Carson City. She was born August 10, 1934, in Carson City, MI, to the late John and Winnie Urie.
Naomi worked as a bookkeeper for Lansing Lumber in Holt. She was a former active member of the Michigan Model A Club.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Janice Urie, and many nieces, nephews, step-nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard "Jack" Sweet, and her 2 sisters and 2 brothers. She will be missed.
The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. Interment will follow in Maple Ridge Cemetery, Holt. Her family will receive relatives and friends beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019