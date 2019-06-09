Nathalie Marie Dutch



East Lansing - Nathalie Marie Dutch, 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She is survived by her 10 children, D'Arcy, Alex, Mary, Martha, Emily, Tad, John, Daniel, Dave and Paul; 17 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband,Thomas A. Dutch, her parents, her brother, Robert Alex, and her sister, Lucille Alex. She was born September 20, 1929 to Alfonse and Mary Alex in Staten Island, New York, and graduated from Mercy School of Nursing in Detroit as well as earning her Master's Degree in Education from Michigan State University. Nathalie worked as a registered nurse at many area hospitals and the Michigan Nurses Association until her retirement in 1990. She was a loving mother who raised ten children, was a skilled artist who loved painting, and was active at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.



In accordance with Nathalie's wishes, a private family Funeral Mass will be celebrated.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the "Evans Scholars Foundation" for the Thomas A. Dutch Scholarship Fund, 1 Briar Road, Golf, IL 60029, which provides a perpetual gift of a full tuition and housing scholarship to the MSU Evans Scholars Chapter or to the MSU Mildred B. Erickson Scholarship Fund, Erickson Hall, 620 Farm Lane, Room 513, East Lansing, MI 4882, a scholarship providing assistance to those who are returning to school after an absence and which helped Nathalie pursue her Master's Degree.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.greastlansing.com. Published in Lansing State Journal on June 9, 2019