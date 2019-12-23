|
Nathan Cooley Martin
Leslie - Nathan Cooley Martin, age 28 passed away unexpectantly December 19, 2019.
He was born May 24th, 1991 in Lansing. The son of Steven Martin and Cynthia Kollar.
He was a graduate of Dansville High School. Nathan had worked as a framer for Class Construction.
Nathan was named after his 5th Great Grandfather Nathan Cooley, the first non-native child born in Lansing, Michigan and a survivor of Andersonville prison during the Civil War. Nathan was a direct descendant of 14 Mayflower passengers and descends from a very patriotic family that has served in nearly every war since the King Phillip's War. Nate had numerous hobbies from his early days, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping and snowboarding. Later, his hobbies changed to building and racing Mudd Boggin trucks. Nate loved to cook, laugh, get crazy and have a good time with friends and family. Nate overcame many obstacles as a result of a serious accident and because of that he never gave up on anything that he wanted to do or accomplish. He knew no quit! He also had a mile-wide smile and was eager to make friends laugh.
He is survived by his Mother, Cynthia Kollar, Father Steven (Kathy) Martin. Several siblings Jessica Kollar, Ashley (Jesse) Nakfoor. Stepsister Brittney (Ryan) Thorsen. Nate is survived by his Grandfather Alfred "Duff" (Nancy) Martin. He is also survived by his nephew Caiden Martin.
He was preceded in death by several Grandparents. Vernon and Mary Lou Kollar and Bonnie Rinehart. Uncles; Duffy Martin, Dale and Aunt Terry Penfield. Cousin Cory Penfield.
A memorial gathering will be at the Vickers Leslie Funeral Home Saturday December 28th, 2019 from 3-5 pm.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019