|
|
Nathan L. Cohoon
Mason - Passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the age of 45. Nathan was born on September 10, 1974 in Lansing, MI. He graduated from Holt High School and joined the U.S. Army in 1993. He retired after his honorable service in 2013. He is survived by his parents Nancy Kruithof and Brian Cohoon; siblings, Jennifer Cohoon, Benjamin (Erin) Cohoon and Elizabeth (Habacuc) Diaz Cohoon; nieces and nephews, Yael, Matias, Tomas, Adrienne, Adam and Isaiah, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A celebration of Nathan's life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at South Lansing Christian Church. Memorials may be made to the 's Project in memory of Nathan.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019