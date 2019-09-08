|
Nelson J. Keys
Elsie -
Nelson J Keys died Friday August 30, 2019 at the age of 78. He was born June 24, 1941 in Fowler, Michigan to Donald and Norma (Martin) Keys. Nelson retired after 38 plus years with General Motors as a Pipefitter. He enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing as a member of the Spur 75 Hunting Club in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. In his younger years Nelson was an avid motorcycle rider and pool player. He is survived by his three children; daughters, Rhonda Carman (Glenn Geirland), Andrea (Andrew) Piper and son, Rodney Keys, their mother Elodia Keys, four grandchildren: Heaven Piper (Nic Hiner), Ashley (Matt) Boucher, Alicia Carman and Adison Carman and one great grandson, Kade. His sister Judy (Gus) Grieves, brothers; Fred (Nancy) Barnes, Roger (Carol) Keys, as well as brother-in-law Pete Goodman.
Nelson was preceded in death by sisters and brother-in-laws Dorothy and Donald Shaffer, Barbara and Kenneth Petersen as well as his brother Leonard Barnes.
A memorial visitation will be held from 2-4PM and 6-8PM Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home 1500 Waterford Parkway St. Johns, MI
Memorials may be made to Mid-Michigan Office 1755 Abbey Rd. East Lansing, MI 48823.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 8, 2019