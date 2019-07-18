|
Nemah G. Hussain
Albuquerque, NM - Nemah G. Hussain, loving father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 84 on Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was a long-time resident of Okemos, Michigan. A memorial service will be held for him at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Lansing, Michigan on Saturday July 20that 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to or another non-profit that serves those in need.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 18, 2019