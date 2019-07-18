Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Unitarian Universalist Church
Lansing, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nemah Hussain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nemah G. Hussain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nemah G. Hussain Obituary
Nemah G. Hussain

Albuquerque, NM - Nemah G. Hussain, loving father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 84 on Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was a long-time resident of Okemos, Michigan. A memorial service will be held for him at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Lansing, Michigan on Saturday July 20that 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to or another non-profit that serves those in need.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.