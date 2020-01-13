|
Nicholas Benton
Haslett - Nicholas Todd Benton, age 30 of Haslett, passed away on Saturday January 11, 2020. He was born in Flint, MI, the son of Keith & Rachel (Browning) Benton. Nick graduated from Haslett High School in the class of 2007, while there he was on the wrestling team and played football where he set several records. He enjoyed shooting guns and his dog, Dixie.
Nick is survived by his parents, Keith and Rachel of Haslett, sisters Jade Benton of Brunswick, GA and Baeleigh Benton of Haslett, grandmother Jeanette Benton of Morrice, grandparents Diane & Larry Browning of Byron, many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Nick touched many lives and he will be greatly missed. He was predeceased by his cousin and best friend, Cody Benton and his aunt Kimberly Irene Benton
Funeral services will be held at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Perry Chapel on Thursday January 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday 2-4 & 6-8 PM.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the family to best select where they are to go. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020