Nicholas "Nick" Kurncz
St. Johns - Nicholas "Nick" Kurncz, age 88, of St. Johns passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 due to his third battle with cancer. Nick was born March 30, 1932 in St. Johns, the youngest son of Mike and Anna (Porada) Kurncz. He graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School in 1951. He attended Michigan State College and received his degree in agriculture. He entered into the Korean War with the US Army on May 8, 1953 and completed his service in 1955. Nick worked at Federal Mogul Corporation in St. Johns for 40 years and retired in 1997. He loved farming especially raising peppermint and spearmint. He was also a handyman and could fix pretty much anything that came his way. He was an avid reader and really enjoyed eating hamburgers. Nick was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic church in St. Johns and was an usher for 30 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #3281. He married Christine (Jorae) Kurncz on November 19, 1966 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns and she survives him. Also surviving is a son, Nick M. (Rachel) Kurncz of St. Johns and a daughter, Tammy (Don) Wright of Ovid; four grandchildren, Nick L. Kurncz (special friend Melissa), Hannah Kurncz (special friend Brandon), Logan and Alex Wright; sister-in-law, Marion Kurncz along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Mike and Ann Kurncz, John and Helen Kurncz and Peter Kurncz. Due to the current social gathering restrictions a private service will be held. Nick's family is planning to celebrate his life with a memorial mass at a later date. Military honors will be provided by the St. Johns Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to the . The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020