Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Nina Machtel


1941 - 2020
Nina Machtel Obituary
Nina Machtel

Lansing, Michigan - Born November 16, 1941 in Ironton, Ohio daughter of the late Clifford and Emma Foster went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at age 78.

Nina is survived by her 3 children, Leslie, Phillip, and Mark Darling; 4 step-children, Dyanne Machtel, Denise (Mike) Linn, Dawn (Glenn) Whitehead, and Deanna (Charles) Wynn; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Patrick Wright along with a host of nieces, nephews and other extended family members and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David F. Machtel, Jr., and 9 siblings, Karen Wright, Stella Barr, Mary Scott, Julie (Mike) Albert, Jon Foster, Kathleen (Leonard) Drake, Ken, Jim, and Tom (Marian) Fitzpatrick.

Private family burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery and a public memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions, in loving memory of Nina, may be made to Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church or the Southside Community Kitchen.

Full obituary can be viewed at www.estesleadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
