Ninfa Mireles Luna-Reynolds
East Lansing - Our loving Mommy, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, Ninfa, joined Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 15, 2020. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side at her home. Ninfa was born on January 4, 1948 in Seguin, Texas. She worked as a nurse's aide at Ingham Medical Hospital and retired from the Michigan Department of Treasury after 30 years. Family was first and foremost for Ninfa. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, karaoke, dancing, and travelling. She will be remembered as a beautiful woman who would give to anyone in need. She is the loving daughter of the late Pedro and Evangeline (Armendariz) Mireles. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert Reynolds; brothers John, Steven, and Edmundo; and sisters Eva Medrano, Dalia Guzman, and Gloria Alvarado. She is the devoted and cherished mother of Anna Luna Gutierrez (David Stadley), Betty (James) Lotoszinski, Mario Luna (Consuelo Lopez), and Nancy Luna (Aurelio Rodriguez). She is survived by her sisters: Mary Lou (Randy) Medina, Sandra Mireles-Miller, Christina (Jose) Godines, and Mary Mireles; and her brothers: Pete (Joyce) Mireles, Ray (Irma) Mireles, Rene (Monica) Mireles, Joe (Kelley) Mireles, and William (Melissa) Mireles. She had so much love for her grandchildren, Brooke Bledden, Matthew (Sarah) Lovegrove, Mark Lovegrove, Mariah (Duane) Hoard, David Nicklesen, Eva Nicklesen, Zach Lotoszinski, Chloe Lotoszinski, Mario (Angela) Luna, Jeremy Gerald, Blayke Luna, Juan Luna, Selena Luna, Emily Luna, Gloria Luna, Roy Lino, Taylor Lino, and many great grandchildren. Due to current conditions, a celebration of Ninfa's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the St. Vincent Catholic Charities (STVCC) Children's Home, 2800 W. Willow Street, Lansing, MI 48917, (517) 323-4734, in Ninfa's memory. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020