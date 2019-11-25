Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
(517) 676-2447
Nolan Chellis Hall

Mason - Nolan Hall, 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019 in Lansing, Michigan. Born April 9, 1940 to Chellis and Dorothy (Harmon) Hall in Mason, Nolan was a lifelong farmer at Chellisons Farm. He farmed with his brother Philip and later, with his son Pete and nephew Mike for many years. He was an excellent mechanic who also enjoyed bowling, but his biggest pleasure came from tractor-pulling.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Philip Hall.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Patricia (McCarn) Hall; his children, Jennifer Baker, Julie Hall, Catherine (Michael) Wilson, and Pete Hall; his grandchildren, Breeanne Swart, Brittany Baker, Samuel Baker, Elizabeth Holdorf, Christopher Holdorf, Sara Wilson, Brent Wilson, and Bill Wilson; his 8 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Joyce (John) Ickes and Joan (Bill) Porter; and his 6 nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11am at St. James Catholic Church, 1010 S Lansing St, Mason, Michigan, with visitation one hour prior. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 3pm until 7pm at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Mason Chapel, 621 S. Jefferson in Mason.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or the .

Online condolences may be expressed at www.grbdmason.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
