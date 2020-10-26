Norbert "Norb" Francis Vander Steen
Norbert "Norb" Francis Vander Steen, age 92, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his home in Greenville. Norb was born June 5, 1928 in Grand Rapids to Paul and Henrietta (nee Van den Heuvel) Vander Steen. The family moved to Grand Ledge, Michigan in 1931. Norb graduated from Grand Ledge High School in 1946 and joined the U.S. Army to obtain the educational benefits of the G.I. Bill. He spent the majority of his 18-month enlistment in Japan and received an honorable discharge in February 1948. Norb wasted a year after returning to Grand Ledge, playing golf and taking a three-month trip traveling throughout the U.S. He enrolled at Western Michigan University in the fall of 1949, as did his wife-to-be, Jackie (nee Edwards). They both were in the School of Education and were prepared to sign teaching contracts when Norb had an opportunity to join Michigan Bell Telephone Company in a special college hiring program. Norb had many different jobs in various locations during his nine years with Michigan Bell and accepted an offer to join its parent company, AT&T, in Chicago in 1963. He had various jobs in different locations, including in Detroit as District Operations Manager, and also temporary assignments in New York and New Jersey. Family was always very important to Jackie and Norb, and they wanted "the kids and grandkids" to visit them rather than downsizing and traveling around the country. They bought a lot on Clifford Lake and built a home to accommodate everyone when they visited. They moved to the lake in 1992 and had many joyful weekends with the grandkids as they grew up. Jackie passed on to the Lord in 2008. Norb was twice blessed when he married Susan Remmy, who happily joined the family in 2010 after a whirlwind courtship. In 2013 they moved to Greenville. During his "idle time", Norb joined many clubs and organizations, where he gave generously of his time, talent, and treasure to help them achieve their goals and objectives. Norb was an active member of St. Charles Catholic Church, serving as Stewardship Chairman for 14 years and on the Diocesan Stewardship Committee for six years. Other organizations and groups included Clifford Lake Association, Michigan Lakes and Streams, Central Montcalm Community Foundation Board of Directors, Knights of Columbus, Montcalm County Republicans, Commission on Aging Board of Directors, Ray Booth American Legion Post 101, Greenville, and VFW Post 5065, Sheridan. Norb also enjoyed gardening and sports, especially football, as well as government and politics. Surviving are his wife, Susan; children, Kim Vander Steen (Anthony Cinquegrani), Kris (Mark) Lula, Kurt (Jane) Vander Steen, and Kent (Cindy) Vander Steen; grandchildren, Krista (James) Hunsanger, Steven (Marirose) Lula, John Vander Steen, Michelle Lula, Jennifer Lula, Kelli (Andrew) Lerg, Claire Cinquegrani (Jake Druecke), and Sarah Vander Steen; and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are step-family, Greg (Cindy) Remmy, Matthew (Katharine) Remmy, and Michelle (Sean) Keen; siblings, Eileen Dick, Thomas Vander Steen, and Lorraine Rogers; brother-in-law, Bill (Darlene) Hellerich; and sisters-in-law, Irene Caton, Elizabeth Conrad, and Barbara (Bob) Nevins; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to Jackie, Norb was preceded in death by brother, Ray Vander Steen; brothers-in-law, Cletis Dick and Danny Rogers; and sister-in-law, Mickey Vander Steen. The family would like to offer special thanks for Faith Hospice, especially Rita nad Kathy, for their loving care for Norb during his last days. The Mass of Christian Burial for Norb will be celebrated at 11:00 am Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at St. Charles Catholic Church with Rev. James Wyse presiding. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 am at church prior to Mass. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Grand Ledge. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts in Norb's memory be given to the Central Montcalm Community Foundation, Jackie Vander Steen endowment, or to the St. Charles School Foundation. Hurst Funeral Home is serving the Vander Steen family, and memories and messages of condolence may be shared at www.hurstfh.com
.