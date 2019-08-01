|
Norbert William Fox
Westphalia - Norbert William Fox, age 95, of Westphalia, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was born on December 1, 1923 in Westphalia the son of Henry and Theresa (Thelen) Fox. Norbert was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the K of C Council #2890. He was born on the family farm and was a lifelong farmer, he worked for Westphalia Telephone Co. for 23 years and 15 years of those years he served as the Manager. Norbert is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp having served during WWII and was a member of the V.F.W. Post #3733. He enjoyed playing cards, dancing, singing and was a member of the Clintonaires. He enjoyed playing baseball in his younger years and watching the Detroit Tigers. Norbert loved playing softball with the children and also a good competitive game of ping pong. His greatest joy came from time spent with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, John Joseph; brothers, Harold Fox and Walter (Lillian) Fox; infant sister, Bernice; sister-in-law, Dolores Spitzley and a brother-in-law, Ronald Spitzley. Surviving are his wife of 72 years, Lilly Mae; children Ronald (Phyllis) Fox, Terry (Paula) Fox, Carol (Randy) Schafer, David (Vickie) Fox and Kevin (Lori) Fox; grandchildren, Allison (Matt) Whitfield, Kyle (Aryn) Fox, Chad (Amy) Schafer, Nathan Schafer, Eric (Kristin) Fox, Bethany Fox, Travis Fox, Brendan Fox, Amber (Randy) Cusack, Jason Fox and Austin Fox; 9 great grandchildren and one on the way. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Eric Weber at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Westphalia. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Military graveside honors will be provided by the V.F.W. Post #3733. The family will receive friends from 2-8 p.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at the St. Mary's Funeral Chapel. The rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m. The family would like to thank Hospice House of Mid-Michigan and many special friends who cared for Norbert in the past several months. Arrangement are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. On line condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 1, 2019