Norma A. Doane



Holt, Michigan - Born October 15, 1929 in Muskegon, Michigan daughter of the late Neil and Amy Halava passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at age 91.



She is survived by her daughter, Amy (Jim) Hert; sister, Jane Ann Wonderly along with many nieces, nephews and other extended family members.



Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Ned Doane in 2013 and daughter, Kim Doane in 2001.



Per her wish cremation will take place and no service will be held.



Arrangements by Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store