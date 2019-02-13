|
|
Norma (Hadden) Atanasoff
Lansing - Norma Atanasoff (Hadden) died peacefully on February 11, 2019. Norma was born in Vermontville, MI on May 8, 1927. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, John in 2013 and her son, Jeffry (Kathy) in 2004. Norma is survived by her daughter, Renee Denfield; two sons, Timothy and John Edward (Diane); six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A wonderful wife and mother, some of her most memorable times were spent at the family cottage at Gun Lake, MI. Family and friends will gather for a memorial service on Friday at 11 a.m. at Emanuel First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1001 N. Capitol Ave., Lansing MI. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are being made by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, East Lansing, MI. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 13, 2019