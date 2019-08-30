|
Norma E. Smith
Lansing - Born April 9, 1927 in Westville, Illinois to Peter and Anna (Kotcher) Mackelwich. Died August 27, 2019 at home in Lansing, Michigan.
Norma was born in Westville, IL and grew up in Flint, Michigan. She attended the University of Michigan, receiving her bachelor degree in nursing and becoming a registered nurse. At U of M she met and then married Kenneth L. Smith. They followed Ken's career to Milwaukee, Detroit, Saginaw, Kansas City, Los Angeles, and Davenport Iowa, finally moving to Lansing and buying the business Michigan Brass and Electric in 1969. Norma worked hard with Ken to build the business into a successful enterprise, retiring in 1989. They enjoyed many travels around the world and especially loved Key West, Florida and Palm Springs, California.
Norma was preceded in death by Ken in 2018 after 67 years of marriage; also, her parents, brother Albert Mackelwich, and brothers-in-law Jim Patterson and Alfred Boulee. She is survived by son Kenneth Mack Smith of Lansing; daughters Jana Smith of Ann Arbor and Karen (Joe) Fielek of Okemos; grandsons Joe (Ashley) Fielek III of Madison, WI and Peter Fielek of Chicago; and sisters-in-law Phyllis Patterson of Estero, FL, Donna Boulee of Ludington, and Carol (Ray) Langston of Florissant, MO. The family wishes to express thanks to caregivers Nicki Kuri, Danielle Schieburl, Brittney Schieberl, Elizabeth Sullivan, and Leslie Humble for their loving care of Norma over many years, and to nurse Allie and other staff at Compassus Hospice.
The family plans a private celebration of Norma's life, saluting the passing of the Norma and Ken era. The family is being served by Gorsiline Runciman Funeral Home in Lansing and at www.grlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019