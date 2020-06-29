Norma Jean Avelleyra,



On Friday June 26, 2020, Norma Jean Avelleyra, loving wife and mother of six children passed away at the age of 87 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Norma is now in her heavenly home in the arms of her loving husband Al and her first born son Steve.



Norma was born in Manson, Iowa to William and Margaret Yoder. Norma worked at Michigan State University in the department of Crop and Soil Sciences until her retirement. Norma also did years of community service. She was a long-time volunteer at McClaren Hospital, Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Resurrection Church, St. Casimir Catholic Church and donated blood for many years.



At an early age Norma was involved with many activities. She played basketball, was a cheerleader, played the French horn and clarinet. In Norma's yearbook she stated she wanted six children. It was meant to be, as Norma was married to her love Al for 64 years and together, they worked tirelessly raising their six children. Norma's devotion to her family and faith was evident in her loving actions.



Norma was preceded in death by her husband Al and beloved son, Steve. She is survived by sister Gloria (Hugh) Whitham; daughters, Mary (Valdis) Gailitis, Deborah (Paul) Kyle and Kim (Cindy Mitchell) Avelleyra; sons, Tom (Heather) Rosenbrook and John (Shannon) Avelleyra, and many grand/great grandchildren, cousins and nephews and nieces.



Arrangements for a memorial service are pending for a later date.



Donations can made in Norma's name to the church of your choice.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store