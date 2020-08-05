1/1
Norma Jean Green
1926 - 2020
Norma Jean Green

Holt - Mrs. Norma Jean Green born 11/1/1926 passed away 7/30/2020 at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan at Sparrow/St. Lawrence Hospice.

Along with large family gatherings, swimming in the family pool, long walks and bike rides, even riding in the DALMAC to the Mackinaw Bridge in her 60's, she enthusiastically and tirelessly participated in many charities. These included being a representative for Gray Ladies at the Lutheran Home, the Holt Food Bank, part of the Welcome Wagon, and chaired many committees at the First Presbyterian Church of Holt. She also painted toys with the R.J. Scheffel Toy Memorial, helping to provide Christmas gifts to needy children, Meals on Wheels, and baked thousands of cookies for homeless shelters. Besides being the best Grandma ever!

Norma joins her husband of 57 years, Emmett D. Green, mother Alma Whitcraft, sister Betty Southwell, and many good friends in heaven. She leaves behind a brother, James Whitcraft, as well as her children, JoAnn Elden (Richard Elden), Robert Green (Wendy Green), and Carol Moyers (Lex Moyers), 6 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and extended family.

There will be an interment ceremony with the immediate family at the First Presbyterian Church of Holt where she will be laid to rest with her husband Emmett in the columbarium in the garden courtyard.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Donate by Phone at 1-800-272-3900 or https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. www.EstesLeadley.com






Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
