Norma Jean Shepler
Portage - March 13, 1934 - May 7, 2020
Formerly of Lansing, MI, Sandy Pines, MI, St. Cloud, FL. Wife of Loyal Shepler, Jr.; mother of Penny Sportel, Mike Shepler, Tom Shepler; 5 grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren. Services and burial will be held at a later date. Please visit Norma's personalized web page to sign her guest book, view complete obituary and leave a condolence for her family at: https://www.langelands.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020.