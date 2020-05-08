Norma Jean Shepler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Jean Shepler

Portage - March 13, 1934 - May 7, 2020

Formerly of Lansing, MI, Sandy Pines, MI, St. Cloud, FL. Wife of Loyal Shepler, Jr.; mother of Penny Sportel, Mike Shepler, Tom Shepler; 5 grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren. Services and burial will be held at a later date. Please visit Norma's personalized web page to sign her guest book, view complete obituary and leave a condolence for her family at: https://www.langelands.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Langeland Family Funeral Homes
205 East Maple Street
Climax, MI 49034
(269) 746-4206
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved