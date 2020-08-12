Norma L. (Shippey) Chandler
Lansing - 100 years old went to be with her Lord on August 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, William J. Durant, Jr.; second husband, Carl Chandler and first husband, William J. Durant Sr. Surviving are her daughter, Barbara Hadden; 7 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and 15 great-great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 11am on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Deepdale Memorial Gardens. To share memories and condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com