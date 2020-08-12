1/1
Norma L. (Shippey) Chandler
Norma L. (Shippey) Chandler

Lansing - 100 years old went to be with her Lord on August 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, William J. Durant, Jr.; second husband, Carl Chandler and first husband, William J. Durant Sr. Surviving are her daughter, Barbara Hadden; 7 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and 15 great-great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 11am on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Deepdale Memorial Gardens. To share memories and condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Skinner Funeral Homes
101 W. Jolly Road
Lansing, MI 48910
(517) 882-9091
