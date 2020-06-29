Norma Lou (Pertner) BakerWilliamston, MI - Norma Lou was born to Donald and Gladys Pertner on April 23, 1930, and on the evening of June 25, 2020 was surrounded by her loving family when she passed into the arms of her Lord, Jesus.She is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Ronald. She is also survived by her four children: Rhonda Pierce, Gail (John) Hayhoe, David (Kathy) Baker, and Charles (Rhonda) Baker. She was the beloved grandmother to 9 grandchildren: Michelle Pell, Jason Pierce, Gregory Setla, Jeffrey Setla, Ronald Baker II, Joshua Baker, Diana Baker, Jennifer Baker and Matthew Baker; and 11 great grandchildren.Norma was a lifelong member of the Williamston United Methodist Church, where she was part of the Stephen Ministry, and loved her church family. She enjoyed being a lifetime member of the Delta Rho chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha holding the office of chapter president, state president and MARC president and made many great friends locally, statewide, and nationally. For many years she baked and decorated cakes for all occasions. Norma's cakes were famous in Williamston and the surrounding areas. She had a knack for growing flowers and loved sharing them with relatives and friends. She also had a thriving Avon business for many years and was a member of the Avon President's Club.Special thanks to the exceptional staff at Haven of Rest and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate and loving care during her last months.A memorial service will be held at the Williamston United Methodist Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to the Williamston United Methodist Church, 211 S. Putnam St. Williamston, 48895; Haven of Rest, 2447 N. Williamston Rd, Williamston, 48895; or Heartland Hospice, 865 S. Cedar St., Mason, 48854, in memory of Norma. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109 N. Church Street/P.O. Box 503, Leslie, MI 49251. 517-878-6600.