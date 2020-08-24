Norma Lynn Andrews
St. Johns - Norma Lynn Andrews, age 89, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Ovid Healthcare Center, Ovid, MI.
A Graveside Service will be held at South Bingham Township Cemetery, St. Johns, MI, on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 1:00 P.M., with Pastor John James officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday at the cemetery from 12:00 P.M. until the time of the graveside service.
Norma was born in Marion, IN on February 20, 1931, the daughter of Howard and Edna (Ketrow) Hoover. On August 25, 1949 Norma married John Lawrence "Larry" Andrews in Vancouver, WA; Larry passed away on January 18, 2016.
Norma was a nurse's aid at St. Johns Hospital for a few years. She enjoyed word searches, embroidery, planting and gardening. She loved camping with her family at Lake Margrethe and swimming and boating at Crystal Lake. Norma was an avid motorcycle rider many years ago. She attended Racy Free Methodist Church, Elsie, MI.
She is survived by her children: Jim and Diane Margaret Andrews of St. Johns, MI; Janet Lynn and David Nielsen of Fowler, MI; Gene and Juliane Andrews of St. Johns, MI; 8 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren. She is also survived by brother Tom and Carolyn Hoover of St. Johns, MI; sisters in law: Doris Andrews of Dewitt, MI; Noreen Andrews of Lansing, MI; and Sharon Hoover of Dewitt, MI. She was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Edna Hoover, husband Larry, brother Charles Hoover, granddaughter Mary Andrews, and great grandsons: Xander and Nathaniel Andrews.
Memorials may be made to Make a Wish Foundation. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com
. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.