Services
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
South Church
5250 Cornerstone Dr
Lansing, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
South Church
5250 Cornerstone Dr
Lansing, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Byers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma M. Byers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norma M. Byers Obituary
Norma M. Byers

Haslett -

Age 92, retired Registered Nurse, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Surviving are her sons, David S. Byers, and James R. (Debra) Byers; 2 granddaughters, Jamie Byers, and Sarah Byers. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Byers in 2012. Visitation will be held 10:00 - 11:00 AM and the Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, May 30th at South Church, 5250 Cornerstone Dr,. Lansing, MI. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tiffany Funeral Home
Download Now