Norma M. Byers
Haslett -
Age 92, retired Registered Nurse, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Surviving are her sons, David S. Byers, and James R. (Debra) Byers; 2 granddaughters, Jamie Byers, and Sarah Byers. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Byers in 2012. Visitation will be held 10:00 - 11:00 AM and the Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, May 30th at South Church, 5250 Cornerstone Dr,. Lansing, MI. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 19, 2019