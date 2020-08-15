1/1
Norma M. (Kranz) Detzler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma M. (Kranz) Detzler

Lansing - Age 86, Norma went to be with the Lord on August 14, 2020. She is survived by her three sons, Roger (Debbie), Ronald, Sr. (Brenda), and Pete (Sue) Detzler; two granddaughters, Meghan (Jacob) Bond, and Taylor Detzler (Dan Brennan); 2 grandsons, Ron, Jr. (Savannah), and Matthew (Beth) Detzler; six great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Richard in 2002; parents, Edward & Hazel Kranz; five brothers, Don, Max, Harry, Richard, and Jim Kranz. Visitation is from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. Tuesday (10 persons limit by state order) in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday; Aug. 19, at Deepdale Memorial Park. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Tiffany Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Service
11:00 AM
Deepdale Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tiffany Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved