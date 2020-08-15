Norma M. (Kranz) Detzler
Lansing - Age 86, Norma went to be with the Lord on August 14, 2020. She is survived by her three sons, Roger (Debbie), Ronald, Sr. (Brenda), and Pete (Sue) Detzler; two granddaughters, Meghan (Jacob) Bond, and Taylor Detzler (Dan Brennan); 2 grandsons, Ron, Jr. (Savannah), and Matthew (Beth) Detzler; six great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Richard in 2002; parents, Edward & Hazel Kranz; five brothers, Don, Max, Harry, Richard, and Jim Kranz. Visitation is from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. Tuesday (10 persons limit by state order) in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday; Aug. 19, at Deepdale Memorial Park. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com