Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 E Washington
DeWitt, MI 48820
(517) 669-6465
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Pike
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Pike


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Pike Obituary
Norma Pike

Mecosta - Norma Jean Pike, age 89, of Mecosta, MI (formerly of Lansing) passed away on Thursday April 23, 2020 with her family at her bedside. She was born December 19, 1930 in Wichita, Iowa to George and Gertrude Hick.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Pearl Pike; her parents; sister, Lola Barker; brothers, George Hick, Walter Hick; son-in-law, Roy Pelkey.

Surviving to cherish her memory are daughter, Marjean (Al) Nickerson of Mecosta; son, Daniel (Lynda) Pike of Mecosta; 2 grandchildren, Kim (Garry) Szczepanik, Lynn (Rick) Martinez, of Lansing; 6 great grandchildren, Jessica, Danielle, Garred, Ryan, RJ, Rickey; 2 great-great grandchildren, Jaxtyn and Poppy; brother, Joe Hick, of Texas; sister, Darlene Holmes of Iowa.

Due to restrictions from the Covid 19 virus, a private family service will take place at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, DeWitt Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Norma's honor to Royal View Retirement Facility, 9100 Buchanan Rd, Mecosta MI 49332.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grdewitt.com for the Pike family.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now