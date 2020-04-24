|
Norma Pike
Mecosta - Norma Jean Pike, age 89, of Mecosta, MI (formerly of Lansing) passed away on Thursday April 23, 2020 with her family at her bedside. She was born December 19, 1930 in Wichita, Iowa to George and Gertrude Hick.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Pearl Pike; her parents; sister, Lola Barker; brothers, George Hick, Walter Hick; son-in-law, Roy Pelkey.
Surviving to cherish her memory are daughter, Marjean (Al) Nickerson of Mecosta; son, Daniel (Lynda) Pike of Mecosta; 2 grandchildren, Kim (Garry) Szczepanik, Lynn (Rick) Martinez, of Lansing; 6 great grandchildren, Jessica, Danielle, Garred, Ryan, RJ, Rickey; 2 great-great grandchildren, Jaxtyn and Poppy; brother, Joe Hick, of Texas; sister, Darlene Holmes of Iowa.
Due to restrictions from the Covid 19 virus, a private family service will take place at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, DeWitt Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Norma's honor to Royal View Retirement Facility, 9100 Buchanan Rd, Mecosta MI 49332.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grdewitt.com for the Pike family.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020