Norman Kreager
Lansing - Norman Kreager passed away March 29, 2020. He was born February 21, 1936 in Saginaw, MI to Leonard and Mary Kreager.
Norm was a 1954 graduate of St. Charles High School, captain of the baseball, football and basketball teams and class president for four years. He went on to play varsity baseball at Central Michigan University for three years, setting a record for the most strikeouts in league play. During his career, he lost one game in high school, and one in college to Notre Dame. In 2015, he was named to the St. Charles Sports Hall of Fame.
Norm earned his BS degree and Specialist Degree at Central Michigan University; his Secondary Education and Masters at Michigan State University. He started his teaching career in Caseville, MI. After working in different schools in Michigan, he returned to St. Charles as the Superintendent of Schools. He then became CEO for the Michigan Association of School Boards Insurance Company (SET/SEG).
In 1955 he married his wife, Barbara, and in January 2020 they celebrated 65 years of marriage. They have 5 children (who are their pride and joy), Pamela (Ted) Lakoski of Leesburg, IN, Dr. Daniel (Diane) Kreager of Niles, Lynda (Jim) McKeage of Laingsburg, David (Katie) Kreager of Grand Ledge, and Michelle (Mark) McAvoy of Dundee; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren. Norm also leaves three siblings, Don (Betty) Kreager of Arizona, Janet Galm of St. Charles, and Bill (Marilyn) Kreager of Florida.
A memorial funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church at a later date.
A memorial funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church at a later date.

The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, DeWitt Chapel.
