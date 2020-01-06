Services
Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-0099
Ionia - Norman Lee Doyle age 60 of Ionia, MI passed away December 31, 2019. Born in Berrien Springs, MI February 20, 1959, the son of Herbert and Mildred (Thompson) Scott Jr. Norman graduated from Benton Harbor High School 1978, where he was Captin of the Wrestling team, played football and after graduation served 3 tours in the Marines including Grenada Operation Urgent Fury as well as boxing titles. He received several military medals for his service. He held an Associate and Bachelor Degree from Cleary College in Business Administration. He enjoyed cooking, fishing and dancing. He was a kind, loving person with a good sense of humor.

He leaves to cherish his memory his son Emmanuel Whitley, Ann Arbor, MI, daughter Claranda Barnes, Vernon Hills, IL., Grandson Jauron Jackson II. Siblings Chelly Doyle of Lansing, MI, Tonya Doyle (Bicy) of Holt, MI, Robert (Samantha)Thompson of Benton Harbor and Randy (Debra) Thompson of Radcliff, KY; nieces and nephews Nichola Doyle, Bryan Ealey, Joy and Justin Bicy, Jasmine and William Thompson, Ebony Owens, several others and greats and the love of his life Jeanne Hyatt. He was preceded in death by his parents, elder brother and sister.

Funeral services will be held at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia on January 11, 2020 11:00 AM. Interment Letts Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
