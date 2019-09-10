|
|
Norman Michael Gaffney, Jr.
East Lansing - Norman Michael Gaffney, Jr.
September 10, 1948-September 7, 2019
Norm had a multifaceted life which began when he was born in Port Huron, MI to Norman and Jean Gaffney. He spent his early years forming a love for hockey while living and attending schools in different cities; Port Huron and Chicago. He then attended Michigan State University and obtained a BA degree in 1970 while playing hockey for Amo Bessone; he achieved success and then went on to play pro hockey in Europe. He returned to Michigan and taught 5th grade in Mt. Clemens until he decided he wanted to be a lawyer; so he graduated Cooley Law School with a Juris Doctorate degree and opened a general practice law office in downtown Lansing and was an active member of the Ingham and Eaton County Bar Associations during his long, successful career. He retired in 2017.
His association with athletics and MSU never ended. He belonged to many organizations, giving freely of his time and resources. His heart was close to the Blue Line Club. His love of hockey and coaching his son's hockey team, carried them to multiple championships. He was a member of the Downtown Coaches Club, the Rebounders, the Lansing Country Club and served on many Lansing organization boards.
He married Kimberly Foote in 1986 and their son, Ryan, was born in 1990—Life was good!!! A proud moment in Norm's life was attending Ryan's graduation from MSU. He and Kim loved to entertain and attend functions. Tailgating for the MSU football season was top priority and then the hockey and basketball seasons would begin. He loved to travel; he and Kim took many wonderful trips together, they especially liked cruises. He was predeceased by his wife, Kimberly in 2015; his parents and his sister, Kathleen. He is survived by his son, Ryan Patrick; sisters, MaryJo Gaffney of Grand Rapids and Jeanie M. Matherly (Burton) of North Carolina; nephews, William and Andrew and mother-in-law, Dolores Foote.
A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, September 13, 11 am, St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 955 Alton Road, East Lansing, MI. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 12, noon-3 pm and 5-8 pm with a Rosary at 7:30, Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 1730 East Grand River Ave., East Lansing, MI 48823. The family will also receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Those desiring may make contributions in honor of Norm to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or The , P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Please go to www.greastlansing.com to leave condolences for the family.
GO GREEN!!!!!!!
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 10, 2019