Norman Robert Rector
Wheatfield Township - Norman Robert Rector passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born March 10, 1928 in Mason, MI, the son of Grover and Lizzie (Showerman) Rector. He was a graduate of Dansville High School where he pitched for the baseball team and was quarterback for the football team. He was a 4-H leader and coached the senior boys softball team for several years. Norman worked at Oldsmobile, retiring after 30 years of service. He also farmed and gardened, selling his produce at local farmers markets and a little road-side stand at his home. He loved visiting with all of the neighbors who came to his stand.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 68 years, Joyce; brothers, Floyd and James; sisters, Thelma and Francis; granddaughter-in-law, Jamie Rector. Surviving are his brother, Raymond Rector; sons, Dennis (Sue) Rector, Dale (Diane) Rector, Chris (Betty) Rector; daughter, Linda Rector; six grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Williamston Chapel. Interment will follow in Dennis Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8pm and on Wednesday from 10:00am until the time of service. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grwilliamston.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019