Octavius "Ock" Mario DeRose
Delta Twp - Passed away on November 1, 2020 at the age of 78 after battling a heart condition since the age of 40. Ock was born on September 30, 1942 in Monessen, PA. He graduated from Monessen High School Class of 1961. He served 4 years in the United States Air Force and was stationed at KI Sawyer Air Force base in Gwinn, MI, where he met his soul mate, Joan (Lamirand) DeRose. He retired as a Property Manager after 14 years. He was also a restaurant manager for several years before that, including the restaurant manager and general manager of the general store of Don's Truck Stop for 17 years. Ock always said that he thinks he fed everyone in Lansing at least once. He and his family loved to travel and spent many years traveling to Cancun, Mexico, Florida, and several other vacations. Ock was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was always there to help his family and friends. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his daughter Halie (DeRose) Scott, mother and father Emilia (Gatto) DeRose and Octavius DeRose, Sr., and his sister's Pierina (DeRose) Hunter and Devina (DeRose) Bitoni. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Joan (Lamirand) DeRose, His son-in-law, John Scott, his three grandchildren Jonathan, Anthony, and Donna Scott, his brother Armond and Pauline (DeBartolo) DeRose, and Sylvia (DeRose) Bednar and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel, 6020 W. Saginaw Hwy., Lansing. The Funeral Service will be invitation-only due to the circumstances. Interment will be held at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, with military honors. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com
.