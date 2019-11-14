Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 E Washington
DeWitt, MI 48820
(517) 669-6465
DeWitt - Odessa Renee Covell was born on December 15, 1947 in Perry, Florida and passed away on November 11, 2019 in Lansing, Michigan. She is survived by her husband, Roger Covell; children Anjela Curtis and James Ben Curtis III; grandchildren Annalise and Olivia; and several brothers and sisters. A funeral service will be held November 16, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 205 E Washington DeWitt, MI 48820. The family will start receiving guests at 10:00 am, for a two hour prior visitation. Condolences and memories can be shared by visiting www.grdewitt.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
