Lansing - Deacon O.J. Richardson boarded the flight to his heavenly home Sunday morning, November 22, 2020 in the presence of his wife and son, Leslie.



His journey began on December 9, 1936 in Kiblah, Arkansas. He was the only child born to the late M. J. Quinney and Deanna Richardson-Brown. His passing from a cancer-related illness was symbolic of the quiet, humble lifestyle that was "So O.J.".



His employment at General Motors Fisher-Body Plant exemplified who he was, as a gentleman and a scholar. A golden opportunity presented itself and he became one of a small group of African-American salaried supervisors. During that time, he was appointed to the Supervisory Council. His council is responsible for building the gym at St. Vincent Home for Children. The entire project was completed as a result of generous community and family contributions. He was most proud of being a published author of a story that depicts his life and is a must read, "Nimrod A Mighty Hunter." This is his legacy to his children, grandchildren and future generations. After his retirement at the young age of 55, O. J. was employed by the Lansing City Assessor's Office; with a short tenure at Kositcheck's Men's Clothing Store.



He was a man of honor and impeccable integrity; however, the celebration of his life; as well as his contributions to God and mankind, will have to be somewhat modified due to COVID-19 guidelines. The complete service outline will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers or as an option, contributions may be made to Maranatha Original Church of God Christian Education.



Survivors include: his soulmate, Geraldine (Gerri); sons, Michael A. Richardson, Pastor Leslie D. (Lily) Richardson; daughter, Diana L. (Joe) Welch all of Denver CO; son, Dwayne J. (Marguerite) Richardson of Lansing, MI; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; special cousins, Roosevelt (Reatha) Nelson, Joe Greene both of New Orleans and Nelson Quinney of Aliceville, AL, Mildred Richardson and Alda Henderson; sisters-in-law, Lois (Morgan) Johnson and Bennie Lee Black all of Lansing, MI; a loving church family; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Celebration of his life will take place at Maranatha Original Church of God, 400 Waubascon Road, Battle Creek, MI.on Tuesday November 30, 2020 at 1100 a.m.



Special thanks to his caregiver and son, Dwayne, McLaren Home Hospice Care, and to everyone for their prayers and well wishes.









