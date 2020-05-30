Okezie Kemjika-Okechukwu Aguwa, MD
Rochester - Dr. Okezie Kemjika-Okechukwu Aguwa, age 35, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday May 19th, 2020 at his home in Rochester, Michigan.
Okezie is survived by his parents, Dr. Okechukwu C. Aguwa and Dr Margaret I. Aguwa; his wife, LeeAnn M. Aguwa; his son, Dominick "Kemjika" Aguwa; his older brothers, Ikenna C. Aguwa, and Okenwa C. Aguwa.
Okezie was born in Lansing, Michigan on March 4, 1985 to Dr. Okechukwu C. Aguwa and Dr. Margaret I. Aguwa. He attended and graduated from Okemos High School, Princeton University, and Case Western Reserve Medical School. He attended Beaumont Health, Royal Oak for an orthopaedic surgery residency and Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City for an orthopaedic spine fellowship. Okezie worked as a Board-Certified, Fellowship Trained Orthopedic Spine Surgeon for OrthoMichigan in Flint, Michigan.
Okezie was a devoted husband and father, promising young and skilled Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon, caring uncle to his wife's young nephews, and family man to his nuclear and extended family. He enjoyed his medical work and research in order to build his talents and progress in his profession. Okezie's mission was to foster a strong doctor-patient relationship in order to provide a greater quality of life for patients. So, both the care he provided as a surgeon in the operating room and the personal connections he developed with patients to answer questions and ease their concerns was important to him. He was an avid fan of his alma matter Princeton, and University of Michigan. He enjoyed travelling the world alongside his wife LeeAnn whom he married November 21, 2015. He loved to attend UofM football games and actively enjoyed and participated in his young son, Dominick's passion for cars and sports. Okezie touched many lives and will forever remain a ray of light to his family, friends, colleagues, and patients. He will be greatly missed and always remembered.
Viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes East Chapel, 1730 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, 955 Alton Rd. East Lansing Michigan. The Rite of Committal will follow at East Lawn Memory Gardens, 2400 Bennett Rd. Okemos, MI 48864.
Due to the COVID-19 safety restrictions and concerns, a reception/gathering will not take place after the burial ceremony. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Ingham County Community Newspaper from May 30 to Jun. 7, 2020.