Olga Deanna Lazar
Okemos - Loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away on February 20, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born April 1, 1923 in Monessen, PA to Frank and Anna Onfer. She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband Albert of 47 years; sisters, Marie, Stella and Catherine and brothers, Michael and John.
She is survived by her son, Craig (Cathy) and grandchildren, Stephanie, Marie and Ross.
Olga was famous for her cabbage rolls, lemon meringue pies and chocolate chip cookies. She was an avid reader, loved playing scrabble and watching movies. She especially enjoyed listening to the Saturday broadcast of the Metropolitan Opera. Grandma O was always available for her grandchildren. She had a great sense of humor and a kind and loving nature. She will be greatly missed.
Services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2 p.m., University Lutheran Church, 1020 S. Harrison, East Lansing, MI.
Contributions may be made in honor of Olga to , 7600 Grand River Avenue, Ste, 175, Brighton, MI 48114.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020