Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 337-9745
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
University Lutheran Church
1020 S. Harrison
East Lansing, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olga Lazar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olga Deanna Lazar


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olga Deanna Lazar Obituary
Olga Deanna Lazar

Okemos - Loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away on February 20, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born April 1, 1923 in Monessen, PA to Frank and Anna Onfer. She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband Albert of 47 years; sisters, Marie, Stella and Catherine and brothers, Michael and John.

She is survived by her son, Craig (Cathy) and grandchildren, Stephanie, Marie and Ross.

Olga was famous for her cabbage rolls, lemon meringue pies and chocolate chip cookies. She was an avid reader, loved playing scrabble and watching movies. She especially enjoyed listening to the Saturday broadcast of the Metropolitan Opera. Grandma O was always available for her grandchildren. She had a great sense of humor and a kind and loving nature. She will be greatly missed.

Services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2 p.m., University Lutheran Church, 1020 S. Harrison, East Lansing, MI.

Contributions may be made in honor of Olga to , 7600 Grand River Avenue, Ste, 175, Brighton, MI 48114.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olga's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now