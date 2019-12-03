|
Olga "Ollie" F. (Kelbert) Cummings
Ypsilanti - Olga "Ollie" F. (Kelbert) Cummings, 87, died peacefully on November 30, 2019 at The Gilbert Residence in Ypsilanti, Michigan. She was born on March 14, 1932 to Alexander and Ottila (Gietzel) Kelbert in Lansing, Michigan. Olga married Robert "Bob" Cummings on July 16, 1955 and they enjoyed 38 years together. They raised their two sons, Raymond and Douglas, in Lansing, Michigan and were active members of Emmanuel First Ev. Lutheran Church and the Lansing Liederkranz Club. Ollie was also part of the Leisure League bowling league for many years. In the summer, Ollie, Bob, and the boys enjoyed spending time at their trailer on Thornapple Lake.
After Bob retired from Oldsmobile, Ollie and Bob moved to their lake house on Jehnsen Lake in Rodney, Michigan. Ollie and Bob became active members of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Big Rapids. Ollie was involved in many church activities and organized photo archives to commemorate various events.
Ollie and Bob, known as Oma and Opa to their grandchildren, routinely hosted family and friends at Jehnsen Lake where visitors were treated to Oma's legendary cooking, mornings fishing on the lake, pontoon rides, sledding in the winter, and many competitive card games. Ollie was quick witted, a renowned card shark, and a skilled gardener. After Bob's death, Ollie was fiercely independent and would tackle any project around the lake house.
Olga was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Cummings, her parents, and her siblings Alfred (Fran), Herman (Dorothy), and Erna (Chuck). She is survived by her two sons, Raymond and Douglas (Maureen) Cummings; grandchildren Ryan (Talia), Allison, Alex (Shannon), and Lindsey (Gregory); and great-grandson Lucas.
Memorial services will be held at Emmanuel First Ev. Lutheran Church in Lansing (1001 N Capitol Ave, Lansing, MI 48906) on Friday, December 13 at 11:00am with visitation starting at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Olga's name to The Gilbert Residence (203 S Huron St, Ypsilanti, MI 48197).
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019