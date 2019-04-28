Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Resources
More Obituaries for Olga Ovenhouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olga Zabrodsky Ovenhouse


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Olga Zabrodsky Ovenhouse Obituary
Olga Zabrodsky Ovenhouse

Lansing - Olga was born September 24, 1936, in Lansing, and passed away April 3, 2019, at the age of 82. She was a teacher in the Lansing School District for more than 30 years. Olga started teaching at C.W. Otto Junior High, but spent most of her career teaching English and Russian at Lansing Eastern High School.

Keeping with Olga's wishes, there will be no service. Please read her full obituary at www.EstesLeadley.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now