|
|
Olga Zabrodsky Ovenhouse
Lansing - Olga was born September 24, 1936, in Lansing, and passed away April 3, 2019, at the age of 82. She was a teacher in the Lansing School District for more than 30 years. Olga started teaching at C.W. Otto Junior High, but spent most of her career teaching English and Russian at Lansing Eastern High School.
Keeping with Olga's wishes, there will be no service. Please read her full obituary at www.EstesLeadley.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 28, 2019