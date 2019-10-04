|
|
Olin Mace
Holt - Olin Eugene Mace, a retired civil engineer for the State of Michigan, passed away October 2, 2019. He volunteered at Sparrow Hospital in the gift shop following his retirement, and had been a faithful member of the University Lutheran Church for many years. He is survived by his loving wife, Janice Mace, as well as his 4 children, and 8 grandchildren. A service in celebration of his life will be held Saturday October 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the University Lutheran Church, 1020 S Harrison Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823. Full obituary and condolences can be made at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Oct. 4, 2019