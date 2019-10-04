Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 337-9745
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
University Lutheran Church
1020 S Harrison Rd
East Lansing, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olin Mace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olin Mace


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olin Mace Obituary
Olin Mace

Holt - Olin Eugene Mace, a retired civil engineer for the State of Michigan, passed away October 2, 2019. He volunteered at Sparrow Hospital in the gift shop following his retirement, and had been a faithful member of the University Lutheran Church for many years. He is survived by his loving wife, Janice Mace, as well as his 4 children, and 8 grandchildren. A service in celebration of his life will be held Saturday October 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the University Lutheran Church, 1020 S Harrison Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823. Full obituary and condolences can be made at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now